The Cheesecake Factory is opening a Toronto location

One of Drake's favourite restaurants is about to find a home in Toronto. That's because The Cheesecake Factory will makes its debut here this fall.

The American chain restaurant famous for its huge plates of food and its cheesecake is slated to open in a 10,400 square-foot space at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Along with serving up the same menu it offers south of the border, it'll feature two covered patios, so you can eat your ultimate red velvet cheesecake al fresco, regardless of the season.