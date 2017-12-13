Food prices keep going up in Toronto

Food prices keep rising and Toronto grocery stores and restaurants are passing those increases onto consumers.

In fact, food prices at restaurants are expected to increase between four to six per cent next year according to the latest Canada's Food Price report.

At local restaurants and grocery stores, signs are being spotted that notify customers of impending price increases.

At Fruitful Market in Leslieville, owner Yannis Banks says price increases are "primarily ingredient driven," with certain items seeing a five to 10 per cent price increase.

"We have also had a step up in our rent and are also cognizant of the upcoming increase in the minimum wage which will have some effect on our labour costs."

Prices have also gone up at major chains like Tim Hortons, McDonalds and Starbucks.

Even local street meat has been affected.

The street meat cart at Dundas and Uni went up to $3.50. — Claire Rush (@clairerushh) December 13, 2017

Many restaurants are being proactive about explaining the changes to customers but sometimes that hasn't gone over so well.

Of course, price changes are nothing new to the food industry. Earlier this year a local pizza joint raised its prices after ingredient costs went up 2.6 per cent.

And Burrito Boyz famously started charging extra for guacamole after rising costs for avocado became unsustainable.

According to the Canada's Food Price report, the cost of vegetables and food purchased by restaurants will be effected most.

I guess it's another good reason to sign up for that cooking class while there's still room.