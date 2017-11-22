Ontario just made $15 minimum wage official

It's official! Legislation to increase minimum wage in Ontario to $15 by 2019 has just passed.

This is great news for many employees across the province who will see their hourly wage increase from $11.60 to $15 over the next two years.

BREAKING: Bill 148, which raises $11.60-an-hour minimum wage to $14 in January and $15 in 2018, passes 67-26. Liberals and NDP in favour; Tories oppose. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/UWR4jHGsBI — Robert Benzie (@robertbenzie) November 22, 2017

The bill is part of the Fair Workplace, Better Jobs Act that will also include extending personal emergency leave to 10 days; equal pay for part-time, temporary, casual and seasonal employees; and up to 17 weeks off for domestic or sexual violence survivors.

We did it. Today, we passed a law to officially raise the minimum wage to $14 an hour on Jan 1, 2018 and $15 by Jan 1, 2019. This is why I’m in politics — because I know we can build a fairer, better Ontario for everyone. The fight for $15 isn't over, but today was a big step. pic.twitter.com/uRkRfRUceF — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) November 22, 2017

This is a big move for Ontario after it conducted a lengthy review of workspaces across the province and found that "higher minimum wage results in less employee turnover, which increases business productivity."

The first increase will go into effect January 1, 2018.