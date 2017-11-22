City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
minimum wage ontario

Ontario just made $15 minimum wage official

City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's official! Legislation to increase minimum wage in Ontario to $15 by 2019 has just passed.

This is great news for many employees across the province who will see their hourly wage increase from $11.60 to $15 over the next two years.

The bill is part of the Fair Workplace, Better Jobs Act that will also include extending personal emergency leave to 10 days; equal pay for part-time, temporary, casual and seasonal employees; and up to 17 weeks off for domestic or sexual violence survivors.

This is a big move for Ontario after it conducted a lengthy review of  workspaces across the province and found that "higher minimum wage results in less employee turnover, which increases business productivity."

The first increase will go into effect January 1, 2018.

Lead photo by

Ted McMeekin

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC is filling an entire streetcar with toys

Ontario just made $15 minimum wage official

Major Toronto intersection blocked for affordable housing protest

Pride Toronto lost $1.3 million last year amid controversy

Walk through metal detectors could be coming to Toronto City Hall

Shuttle buses replacing some subway service in Toronto this weekend

Rental of the week: 1032 Davenport Road

TTC CEO quitting to take job in New York