Tim Hortons is raising its prices and Toronto is freaking out

If you regularly down double doubles, you might notice something different when you stop at Tim Hortons tomorrow morning.

That's because starting on August 2, Tim Hortons will reportedly be raising its prices on some hot beverage and breakfast menu items.

@TimHortons is raising some of their prices does that mean they're gonna raise the quality too or is it still gonna taste like burnt water — Bex 👸🏼 (@Bee_4492) July 31, 2017

Some have spotted notes beside cash registers that say these slight increases are due to "rising operational costs." Tims has yet to announce a list of affected products.

Loyal and not-so-loyal coffee drinkers have taken to Twitter to share their outrage and to joke about the potential price hike.

PSA: Prices at Tim Hortons will be increasing starting tomorrow, but it's not the employees fault so don't yell at us for it!!!!! :) — meg (@_megannrussell) August 1, 2017

Don't be surprised if you have to fork over a bit more change at Timmies tomorrow.