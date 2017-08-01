Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Tim Hortons is raising its prices and Toronto is freaking out

Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you regularly down double doubles, you might notice something different when you stop at Tim Hortons tomorrow morning.

That's because starting on August 2, Tim Hortons will reportedly be raising its prices on some hot beverage and breakfast menu items.

Some have spotted notes beside cash registers that say these slight increases are due to "rising operational costs." Tims has yet to announce a list of affected products.

Loyal and not-so-loyal coffee drinkers have taken to Twitter to share their outrage and to joke about the potential price hike. 

Don't be surprised if you have to fork over a bit more change at Timmies tomorrow. 

Lead photo by SONICGREGU

