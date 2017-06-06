Uproar after Burrito Boyz starts charging for guacamole

Since Burrito Boyz opened in 2004, it became a drunk food destination by serving the crowds pouring out of bars and clubs in the city's Entertainment District.

Since its humble beginnings on Peter Street, this burrito shop has expanded into a bona fide chain with locations across the GTA and southwestern Ontario, but something changed at the end of last month - the Boyz started charging extra for guacamole.

While plenty of fast casual restaurants (hi, Chipotle) make you pay for your guac, Burrito Boyz has been slathering on the green stuff for free until now.

"Due to the unstable nature of the avocado market, shortages, and increasing prices we are no longer able to continue offering this topping for free," reads a statement on the Burrito Boyz website.

"We have made every attempt to forgo the price increase but refuse to compromise on the level of product our customers know and love." Burrito Boyz has yet to provide further details about this change.

Other local spots, such as Fat Bastard Burrito and Big Fat Burrito still include guac in their burritos and bowls. "Fat Bastard Burrito does not charge for guacamole, at this point in time we want to still be able to extend that value to our customers," said a rep via email.

Redditors on r/Toronto also noticed this change at Burrito Boyz and while the surcharge is only a modest $0.87, there's really nothing to whine about, but of course, whine we will.