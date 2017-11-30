Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station restaurants

Union Station is about to unveil its new restaurants

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Eating at Union Station is about to get a lot better. This Monday, the much anticipated new restaurants at Toronto's main train terminal will finally open their doors.

Union Chicken and Danish Pastry House will both be opening at Union Station on Monday along with another outpost for Pilot Coffee and a new Italian restaurant, Amano, from the same people behind Union Chicken.

The hoarding is down @eat.amano and the pasta making has begun!!! Opening weekend here we come!!!!

A post shared by Adam T (@madamimadam.t) on

Peace Collective and Naked Beauty Bar are also opening in the revamped space.

Loaded Perogi, Greenhouse Juice Co., and WVRST's second location will open in Union Station on dates not yet announced.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Union Chicken

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Union Station is about to unveil its new restaurants

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Hogtown Smoke, The Joint, Butter Chick, Mythology Diner

Japanese tea room and marketplace opening in Toronto

Toronto just can't wait for Jollibee to open

Toronto just can't figure out how to let restaurants have patios

WVRST is opening a second location in Toronto

The top 50 vegetarian restaurants in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Pickle Barrel, Aroma, Sashimi Island, Country Style