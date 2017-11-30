Union Station is about to unveil its new restaurants

Eating at Union Station is about to get a lot better. This Monday, the much anticipated new restaurants at Toronto's main train terminal will finally open their doors.

Union Chicken and Danish Pastry House will both be opening at Union Station on Monday along with another outpost for Pilot Coffee and a new Italian restaurant, Amano, from the same people behind Union Chicken.

The hoarding is down @eat.amano and the pasta making has begun!!! Opening weekend here we come!!!! A post shared by Adam T (@madamimadam.t) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

Peace Collective and Naked Beauty Bar are also opening in the revamped space.

Loaded Perogi, Greenhouse Juice Co., and WVRST's second location will open in Union Station on dates not yet announced.