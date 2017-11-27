WVRST is opening a second location in Toronto

Toronto's favourite German-style beer hall and purveyor of fancy sausages is expanding. Prost!

WVRST, which opened near King and Bathurst in 2011, announced via Instagram last night that it would soon be launching a second location within Union Station's new-and-improved food court.

The appropriately named 'WVRST2' is scheduled to open in August of 2018.

No word yet on what the restaurant looks like inside, but construction cladding surrounding it features the same red subway tile motif found inside WVRST's King Street location – which almost makes the business look like part of the rejuvenated transit hub itself.

#WVRSTunion2018 A post shared by Homemadebymary (@homemadebymary) on Nov 26, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

As fun as it would be to hear the TTC announcement robot try to pronounce "WVRST Station," I'm glad this one's an actual place to eat.

No word yet on how many types of artisan sausage WVRST2 will carry, but its a safe bet to say they'll be selling the flagship restaurant's famous duck fat fries.