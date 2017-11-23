Oakville's Danish Pastry House opening first downtown Toronto location

If you thought the installation of glass moats around Union Station was exciting, wait until you see what's below them.

Oakville's popular Danish Pastry House is opening its first downtown Toronto location next month inside the newly renovated Union Station. It's joining a number of other new food offerings from familiar names like Union Chicken and Loaded Pierogi.

Known especially for their cinnamon loaves, the Danish Pastry House offers a huge variety of baked goods like cremeboller (cream buns), smør firkanter (butter squares) and wienerstang (pastry sticks) to name a few.

They also have freshly baked bread and a big selection of kage (cake) that will no doubt send a heavenly scent wafting through the station.

A tentative opening date is set for December 5. In the meantime, you can get your hands on some høj snegl med crème (high snail with custard) now until November 30 at the pop up in Scotia Plaza or at their location inside Sherway Gardens.