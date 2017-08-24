Union Station's food options are about to get a lot better

Union Station has been under construction for what seems like an eternity, but we should soon enjoy the (cold-pressed) fruits (and biscotti, and pierogis, and pasta...) of this labour, hopefully by next year (fingers crossed.)

An updated list of food retailers on Union Station's Eat + Shop site shows a whole host of new vendors that are set to be part of the station's "curated fresh market and food court," including Danish Pastry House, Union Chicken and a Loaded Pierogi.

Coming soon to the Front Street Promenade section are Biscotteria by Forno Cultura, another Pilot Coffee location and Greenhouse Juice.

The York Street Promenade will be home to Union Chicken along with a pasta bar called Amano, and the food court section will have stalls by Roywoods, Calgary-import Bangkok Buri, and dumpling purveyor Shanghai 360°.

You can see the full list of future additions now on Union Station's website.