Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cookie dough toronto

Toronto gets a cookie dough shop

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've already downed a phorrito and have tried the new activated charcoal-infused ice cream, the next Toronto food trend on your bucket list ought to be cookie dough scoops - baked, or regular cookies, are so 2016.

While Junked Food Co. has been topping waffle cones with cookie dough for a few months now, twin sisters Hana and Farrah have opened Dough T.O., a cookie dough pop-up at 206 Augusta Ave., in the heart of Kensington Market.

A post shared by doughli$h (@dough.to) on

Dough T.O. soft launched a few days ago and will have their official launch this Saturday, June 24.

The pop-up sells cups ($5) and waffle cones ($6) filled with various flavours of cookie dough, including Oreo and chocolate chip. They plan to introduce Pop Rocks, Lucky Charm and even the charcoal-infused dough too.

A post shared by doughli$h (@dough.to) on

There's no dairy or eggs in the dough and each cup or cone comes with a shot of regular or almond milk - bottoms up. 

Lead photo by

@distorted.lens

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Now you can get birthday cake waffles in Toronto

Toronto gets a cookie dough shop

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

Huge grocery store opening at Yonge and Bloor

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Panino Cowboy, Hooked, Jerk Paradise

The lost taverns and bars of Toronto

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

Toronto LCBO stores extending hours ahead of possible strike