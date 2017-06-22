Toronto gets a cookie dough shop

If you've already downed a phorrito and have tried the new activated charcoal-infused ice cream, the next Toronto food trend on your bucket list ought to be cookie dough scoops - baked, or regular cookies, are so 2016.

While Junked Food Co. has been topping waffle cones with cookie dough for a few months now, twin sisters Hana and Farrah have opened Dough T.O., a cookie dough pop-up at 206 Augusta Ave., in the heart of Kensington Market.

A post shared by doughli$h (@dough.to) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Dough T.O. soft launched a few days ago and will have their official launch this Saturday, June 24.

The pop-up sells cups ($5) and waffle cones ($6) filled with various flavours of cookie dough, including Oreo and chocolate chip. They plan to introduce Pop Rocks, Lucky Charm and even the charcoal-infused dough too.

A post shared by doughli$h (@dough.to) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

There's no dairy or eggs in the dough and each cup or cone comes with a shot of regular or almond milk - bottoms up.