Phorittos have arrived in Toronto

Today in over-the-top, Instagrammable Toronto food trends, we bring you the phoritto, in which the warm, aromatic flavours of pho come all wrapped up in a whole wheat tortilla.

The Sushitto On the Road food truck introduced its pho burrito yesterday and apparently, it took the owners a year to come up with the perfect recipe for their newest menu item.

Sushitto, of course, was one of the first purveyors of sushi burritos in Toronto.

The phoritto will set you back $10, but it's super filling and comes cut in half, so this is a curbside meal you could definitely share.

It comes stuffed with beef, rice noodles, bean sprouts, peppers, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and beef bone sauce (like a thickened broth) and despite being somewhat of a novelty item, it's actually pretty delicious.

Sushitto is parked at King and Simcoe today, but you can track its whereabouts if it happens to drive away. Sushitto's restaurant Rollipub also serves pho burritos.

This food mash-up first became popular south of the border a few years ago, and it actually took quite a while for it to finally land here.