Raw cookie dough is Toronto’s newest food trend, and the folks making your little kid dreams come true are at the new location of Junked Food Co. at Queen and Spadina. This is for all of us who were told never to lick the spoon.

Like the sushi burrito or Uncle Tetsu's cheesecake, their cookie scoops are poised to blow up. Cookie scoops are $4.95 for a cup, but you should shell out the $5.95 for a waffle cone with a fancy rim packed with a scoop of raw cookie dough in rotating flavours.

Currently they’ve got a birthday scoop with a rim of rainbow sprinkles topped with whipped cream and two Sweet Tarts, and an oreo flavour with chunks of golden oreos mixed in, topped with crumbled oreo. Future flavours might include red velvet, spicy hot chocolate and s’mores.

Despite the pure sugary unbaked indulgence of the treat, it also has the advantage of not melting like ice cream and traveling well, making it possible to deliver, Junked’s new hours extending to 3 a.m. some nights.

New York restaurant DO is doing the same thing, but they’re only selling cones of cookie dough, whereas Junked still has all their regular fare like mac n’ cheese deep dish pizza, pulled pork waffle sandwiches, and signature smash bags, which are equally epic.