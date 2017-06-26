Eat & Drink
lcbo strike toronto

LCBO strike averted before Canada Day

If you stocked up on a booze this weekend, you're still ahead of the game because you won't have to wait in the pre-Canada Day lineups that'll inevitably plague your local liquor store.

But lineups mean you'll be able to shop at the LCBO because it won't be going on strike. As the Canadian Press reports, a tentative deal was reached just after the strike deadline in the early hours of this morning.

While you'll still be able shop at the LCBO as per usual, the deal has yet to be ratified by LCBO workers.

Ahead of a possible strike, the LCBO extended its hours over the weekend. And even if it did close this week, there are plenty of alternative places to buy wine, beer and spirits in Toronto. 

