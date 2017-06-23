5 epic food trends that belong in Toronto this summer

Toronto's hottest food trends currently consist of black ice cream, phorittos and over-the-top milkshakes. While these offerings are certainly setting Instagram aglow, there are plenty of other epic food trends that have yet to grace the city.

Here are some food trends that belong in Toronto this summer.

Spaghetti donuts

If you've ever wanted to make your pasta handheld, the spaghetti donut is what you need in your life. Pop Pasta in New York is taking the city by storm with its three flavours of spaghetti donuts and we can only wish someone brings them here.

All-avocado restaurants

Avocado toast is all the rage in Toronto, but we have yet to have an entire establishment dedicated to the creamy green stuff. Instead, you can find all-avocado restaurants in cities around the world, including in Amsterdam and Brooklyn.

Ice cream burritos

This viral summertime treat was created by the Ontario-based Sugar Sugar. The burrito consists of three scoops of ice cream, topped with unicorn dust, all wrapped in cotton candy. The shop is located in Sarnia, so if you can't wait for it to come to Toronto, just plan a day trip.

Cold pressed soft seve

Toronto has no shortage of both cold pressed juice and soft serve ice cream. Can someone please combine the two? American chain Pressed Juicery has already done it, so we can too.

Churro taco waffles

This carb loaded mash-up can be found at Max Brenner locations in the United States. It features a churro waffle folded in half and filled to the nines with toppings. This is what desserts dreams are made of.