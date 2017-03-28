The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this spring

Winter has finally disappeared, and a new crop of places to eat are soon set to bloom. From popular international chains to promising locally owned restaurants featuring indigenous cuisine, there's a lot to be excited about.

Here are my picks for the most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this spring.

The Drake's newest property in the Junction Triangle is home base for Drake Catering, and it will also be a bakery, cafe and community hub with licensed table service in the evenings, plus a weekend brunch spot.

We've patiently been waiting for a while now, but it looks like this popular NYC food-cart franchise's first Toronto bricks-and-mortar at Yonge & Wellesley will (finally!) be opening very soon.

Originally an Oshawa-based food truck, it's known for its over-the-top ice cream-based concoctions. Its first Toronto dessert shop should be opening any day now on West Queen West near the Drake.

So Winnipeg may have ended up with the first Canadian outpost of this Filipino fast-food chain and Mississauga will be getting its next location this spring, but job-post sleuthing has revealed that Scarborough is next.

Chef Nuit Regular (Sukhothai, Sabai Sabai, Pai) is taking back the old Khao San Road space on Adelaide St. W. with this restaurant concept that promises to introduce us to some new Thai flavours.

From the owners of Snakes and Lattes, this Canadian Indigenous restaurant on Mt. Pleasant Rd. will offer two different tasting menus along with à la carte options from chef Joseph Shawana, who grew up on the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Reserve on Manitoulin Island.

Traditional Anishnawbe ("Nish") food will be served at this small First Nations-owned and operated food emporium taking over the old Tacos El Asador space in Koreatown.

Offering "all day dining from coffee to cocktails," this sibling restaurant to chef Craig Harding's Campagnolo is taking over what was formerly Caffe Brasiliano on Dundas West.

Poor Romeo

It's mostly been kept hush-hush, but the owners of Pinkerton's Snack Bar are planning to open an old-school diner across the street on Gerrard St. E. by Jones Ave. this spring.

Tennessee Tavern

Restaurateur and chef Grant Van Gameren is on a roll. He already owns Bar Isabel, Bar Raval, El Rey, Harry's and Pretty Ugly, and he'll soon be adding another place to the mix: an Eastern European-inspired bar in Parkdale that used to be The Tennessee and Mitzi's Sister.