Toronto to get an Eastern European pierogi and beer bar

Toronto chef and restaurateur Grant van Gameren is back at it again. This time, he and the team behind popular spots such as Bar Isabel, will open an Eastern European-inspired restaurant bar in Parkdale.

In a post from van Gameren on The Food and Wine Industry Career Navigator Facebook group, he notes that this incoming spot will be located at 1554 Queen Street West, in the old The Tennessee, and formerly Mitzi's Sister, space.

According to van Gameren's message it'll feature traditional cuisine (such as pierogi and fish) and a beverage program that plays homage to Eastern Europe and the Balkans with beer and sustainable wine as well as spirits like rakia.

It looks like van Gameren's taking over Parkdale one eatery and watering hole at a time. He recently opened cocktail bar Pretty Ugly and revamped Harry's, an old-school diner.