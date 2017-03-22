Toronto is getting a new Indigenous restaurant

The ever popular Snakes and Lattes might have brought the board game cafe craze to Toronto. But now the folks behind that success story have their sights set on a new project: Kū-kŭm.

Kū-kŭm is an Indigenous restaurant opening this month at 581 Mount Pleasant Rd., in the former Mogette Bistro space.

Chef Joseph Shawana, who grew up on the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Reserve located on Manitoulin Island, is behind this project.

There will be two different tasting menus, as well as an a la carte menu, available.

Some of the items currently showing on the menu include a roasted rack of elk, poached pike, braised venison, smoked whitefish pate, pine needle and citrus sorbet and purple beet root ice cream.