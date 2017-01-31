Drake Hotel opening huge new bar, bakery and event space

Eat & Drink
The Drake Hotel has done well with expanding in the past, and are taking another chance by opening a huge new bakery, bar and event space on Sterling Road in the Lower Junction near the future home of the MOCA.

They're calling the new location the Drake Commissary and it will open in Spring 2017 according to a press release. It will be a fully operating bakery seven days a week during the day, and offer licensed table service in the evening, as well as weekend brunch.

drake commissary

The 8,000-square foot "creative culinary hub and production kitchen"  directly across from MOCA’s new home. Image courtesy of The Drake.

It will also be home base for their new Drake Catering service where they'll be making everything in house. The vision is for this space to be a culinary community hub, coffee shop and bar.

The Drake

