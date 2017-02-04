The 10 most Instagrammable floors in Toronto

Toronto is bursting at the seams with restaurants and cafes that feature stunning interiors. But have you ever looked at the floor? It seems to be the new trend on Instagram, as feeds get filled with strategically placed coffee cups and fancy shoes shown off against funky floor backdrops.

If you're looking to hop on the trend, here are my picks for Toronto's most Instagrammable floors.

This King West poke restaurant greets you with an "aloha" when you walk in the front door. Even though the tiled floor is on the outside of the restaurant, people can frequently be seen taking photos on the outdoor stoop.

A photo posted by Tina Dao (@simplyteee) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

This French bistro is located in the Distillery District. Not only do they serve up a great brunch you and all your friends can enjoy, they also have a breathtaking interior, including a magnificent tiled floor.

A photo posted by Monica Cardoso (@everydayofthechic) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

One of Toronto's top coffee shops boasts a stunning interior and a floor to match. Make sure to wear your fancy shoes if you plan to snap a picture.

A photo posted by Krystle (@dineandfash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:22am PST

This offshoot of the trailblazing West Queen West hotel can be found in Toronto's Financial District.The massive restaurant sports a swanky interior and a captivating floor.

A photo posted by Alyssa & Remus 💕 (@lyss1416) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

The Ossington location of this brunch-focused spot has a vibrant, fun, and casual interior. Look down and admire the decorative Spanish colonial hacienda patterned floors.

A photo posted by Aurore Sainte-Luce (@lelabomag) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

This brewpub at Big Rock Brewery spells out where you can find the beer in literal terms. Black tiles announce that there's "beer here" with an arrow pointing you in the direction of your next brew.

A photo posted by Katherine (@kat_m_palumbo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:58am PST

This Financial District bakery and cafe aims to recreate the rustic feel of Southern France. Snaps of coffee cups and floors are common here.

A photo posted by Margaux Zanetti ✨ (@margaux.zanetti) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

The funky floor inside this Roncy shop is often accompanied by photographs of cups and shoes next to the tiles that spell out "coffee."

A photo posted by Winnie 〰 (@winnspiration) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:56am PST

As soon as you walk into their Jarvis St. location, you're greeted with tiles saying, "hello." After you're done your morning cuppa and make your way out, you'll notice a "goodbye" message as you exit. These greetings make for the perfect photo op.

A photo posted by @kehwon on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:31am PST

This Dundas West coffee shop dons a floor with tiles that spell out, "Hi!" The shop can frequently been seen on Instagram with coffee cups surrounding the bold greeting.