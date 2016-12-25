The top 40 restaurants open Christmas Day in Toronto

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto go beyond your favourite 24 hour spots and Chinese staples. Whether your craving a festive turkey dinner or something more casual, these restaurants will hit the spot this holiday season.

Here's a roundup of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2016.

The 24-hour eatery by Yonge & Bloor will be open Christmas Day and will be dishng out turkey dinners along with their regular menu of great late night fare.

The restaurant on the 31st floor of the Trump Hotel is open regular hours. They’ll be serving up a festive prix fixe three-course dinner for $85.

The restaurant inside the Intercontinental Hotel will be offering a Christmas lunch which will include a appetizer, soup, salad, main dish, and dessert for $75.

Spend Christmas Day chowing down on butter chicken and samosas. This King East restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The restaurant at the Shangri-La Hotel will be offering a Christmas Day brunch for $75 per person and three-course fesitve dinner for $95 per person.

This Yorkville restaurant in the Four Seasons will be serving a three-course prix fixe menu for $105. The menu features options like roasted turkey and lobster thermidor.

Both locations of Toronto's best delicatessen will be open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect offerings of its regular menu of Jewish comfort foods and deli standards.

The Parisian cafe at the Thompson Hotel will be offering a brunch buffet on Christmas Day for $75 per person from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Their cafe will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 24 hour restaurant by Yonge & Dundas will be open all day and night to satifsy cravings for greasy diner fare.

The Annex bar will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Grab some cheap eats and drinks while you party the night away.

The chain of diners are reliably open on Christmas Day. On special will be a traditional turkey dinner.

Head to this Japanese pub in Little Italy on Christms Day for a $35 omakase menu special.

This Yorkville spot will be open on Christmas Day and will be celebrating by serving up turkey dinner with all the fixings and dessert.

Let this diner on the Danforth take care of breakfast on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This Annex staple is open from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day should you need a break from spending time with your family.

On Christmas Day the ramen chain's Chruch St. location will be open. Warm up to huge bowls of ramen filled to the nines with noodles and pork.

The Chinese restaurant will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Stuff your face with offerings of BBQ pork buns, rice dishes and noodles.

The Metropolitan Hotel Chinese restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 pm.

The 24 hour diner on Dundas West will be open on Christmas Day. They even will be serving up a deep fried turkey dinner for the occasion.

Both their Yonge and King locations will be open on Christmas Day. Get your fill of Chinese food from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

As per usual, the general store on Queen Street East will be open 24 hours so you can satisfy all your cravings for BBQ sandwiches on Christmas Day.

Susur Lee's dim spot will open at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. Indulge in dumplings, rice rolls and spring rolls.

The Leslieville pub will be open from 3 p.m. on Christmas Day with a holiday dinner buffet starting at 6 p.m.

The Middle Eastern eatery on Queen West will be open for business and dishing out laffa on Christmas Day. The suburban outposts are open too but hours might vary.

There will be Christmas dinners being hosted on both Decemeber 24 and 25. They will be serving a four course meal for $50 which will include offerings of fire roasted chestnut pear salad, turkey and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

Mark McEwan's Yorkville restaurant is open regular hours throughout the holiday season, with a special turkey dinner on offer on Christmas Day.

Make your way to the waterfront on Christmas Day to fill cravings for dim sum at one of the city's best spots.

As always, this Vietnamese noodle house on Dundas West will be open 24 hours.

If you spent all your money on gifts this holiday season a visit to this Queen West restaurant is in order. They will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and meals will only set you back $4.95.

Steamed buns, dumplings, spring rolls and more are all on the menu Christmas Day at this dim sum restaurant in Chinatown.

Craving sushi this Christmas? This Queen West joint will be open from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Don't know how to start off Christmas Day? This Yonge & Lawrence brunch spot will be open for regular hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The popular late night Chinatown restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. to help you indulge all day and night.

Make it a movie and Chinese food kind of Christmas Day. This Chinatown spot will be among several in the area open for business all day and late into the morning.

This cozy bar on College is open from 5 p.m to 2 a.m. 365 days of the year. Stop by for a drink and a bite to eat.

The West Queen West will be celebrating Festivus on Christmas Day. They open at 9 a.m. and will serving meals well into the night.

Similar to the other Warehouse locations this Queen West joint will open at 4 p.m. and will be serving their regular menu of $4.95 snacks.

Regularly open around the clock, the diner at the Thompson Hotel will open at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel offers a Christmas Day brunch as well as a Christmas Day Dinner.

The regular menu of eggs, omelettes, sandwiches and fish dinners will available at this Jewish restaurant in North York between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.