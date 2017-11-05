The top 10 vegan donuts in Toronto

Vegan donuts in Toronto will help quash your sugar cravings without the help of dairy, eggs or milk. Whether you're in the mood for a classic chocolate dip or want something a little more extravagant, these spots have got you covered.

Here are my picks for the top vegan donuts in Toronto.

This Koreatown restaurant excels in the world of vegan pizza, and its donuts aren't too shabby, either. You'll find a rotating selection of sweet treats that includes one that's sure to remind you of the Simpsons.

Found on Dundas West, this healthy bakery is certified allergen-free, vegan, and gluten-free. Make sure to grab an order of their no-bake donuts next time you visit.

This Bloordale Village bake shop is known for crafting some pretty killer vegan eats - scones, whoopie pies, and mac and cheese are all favs. Its donuts, however, rule the shop. You'll find the display case stacked with everything from chocolate to sprinkle-topped.

If you want a donut from this popular bakery, you'll have to head to the Junction on Saturday morning — it's the only time they serve them. They're $2 a donut, but worth every penny.

All the goodies found at both their North York and Saks Food Hall locations are entirely vegan. This includes a daily rotating menu of donut offerings.

After you're done mowing your vegan Big Mac at this Parkdale restaurant, you can end on a sweeter note with an order of Doom Bits. They're warm, bite-sized pumpkin glazed doughnuts with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream on top.

This Danforth donut shop caters mainly to non-vegan donut lovers. Their gluten-free vegan donut is, however, available upon special request. You must order them in a minimum batch of six in advance.

You'll find the display case at this Bloorcourt spot stacked with more than just your standard glazed pastries. They're also known to bake wild blueberry, rose pistachio, peppermint mocha and pumpkin spice donuts.

Not only is the Parkdale bakeshop one of the city's favourite spots for donuts in general, they also offer a range of donuts that are vegan. Find rotating flavours like maple glaze and chocolate sprinkles.

This Beaches and Canary District bakery is a well-loved by vegans and non-vegans alike for its array of baked goods. The menu is not set in stone, so you can't always count on seeing a novel donut variety. Many are gluten and soy free, which is good news for wheat-less eaters.