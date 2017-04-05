The top 10 hidden bars in Toronto

Hidden bars in Toronto are places you sometimes need to hear about by word of mouth, or discover yourself in the off-chance that you actually notice them when walking by. These are the kinds of bars where locals take their out-of-towner friends when they visit and are good options for adventurous first dates.

Here are my picks for top hidden bars in Toronto.

This sultry cocktail bar is found above Little Sister near Yonge and Eglinton. Just go up the stairs to sip on refined cocktails and chow down on Dutch-Indo snacks in a dimly lit intimate setting.

There's a doorway inside Kensington Mall with a single red light above it that reveals this popular Kensington Market bar. Here you'll find the bartenders making specialty cocktails based on your liquor preferences and the patio outside is always packed in summer.

This secretive spot can be found on an upper level of Baro. There’s an elevator to get up there, but you’ll have to know the password to sample the cocktails and take Instagram shots of the, 'Pablo loves you' neon sign.

Above Dailo on College, LoPan is a quaint second floor bar that you won't find on your radar unless you know it's there. Its sophisticated décor is the prime setting for a late night spent sipping cocktails and snacks.

In the alley behind Superpoint on Ossington there’s a door marked simply SP184. Step through the door and find yourself in a bare-bones industrial hangout where music, booze and pizza will keep you entertained throughout the evening.

Inside Marben on Wellington, this bar is entered through a doorway marked by a neon sign and then a flight of steps. Sip on cocktails while enjoying the speakeasy vibe.

Find this bar at the back of Barber & Co., a men’s barber shop on Ossington. Here you can drink some beer and cocktails even if you have no interest in getting a cut.

Tucked in an alleyway between Brunswick and Borden is this not so secret hidden bar. It's a popular spot among local students, thanks to its lasting reputation for cheap eats and run-down, bohemian atmosphere.

This hidden bar above Sidecar on College is accessed through an unmarked black door. It's technically a private members club for those who enjoy drinking well with other civilized adults but you can also enter by e-mailing ahead.

Few are well acquainted with York Station, Fairmont Royal York's tiny bar hidden away on the mezzanine level of the old hotel. The bar takes you back to the 70s and has the feeling of an old-timey train car.