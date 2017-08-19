10 barbecue joints in Toronto you need to try

Toronto is no longer in short supply for places to fill up on ribs, chicken, brisket and other barbecue favourites. And while the usual names surface on lists of the best barbecue in town, there are plenty of other spots where juicy and slow cooked meat is deserving of an audience.

Here's a round-up of barbecue joints in Toronto you need to try.

This Riverside restaurant does smoke-infused fare like chicken wings and ribs through the week along with Texas-style brisket, side ribs, country sausage, pulled pork and BBQ chicken on weekends.

With two Toronto locations, down home BBQ is never too far away. Everything here is smoked in house and they make all their sauces and sides too.

This Southern-style barbecue joint on Dundas West is where you'll find moist brisket prepared Texas style, jalapeno cheddar sausage and sides like mac n' cheese and frito pie.

Ribs, pulled pork, brisket, andouille sausage and wings all grace the menu at this West Queen West restaurant. Baked beans, collard greens, mac n' cheese, coleslaw and shoestring potatoes are among the side options worth craving here.

Make sure you're with a group of hungry carnivores when coming to this restaurant at Danforth and Pape. They're known for their barbecue platter that comes with a rack of ribs, a pound of pulled pork, a pound of brisket, a pound of wings and three sides.

This Harbord Village destination serves all the usual Southern-style favourites like baby back ribs, smoked chicken and pulled pork.

This tiny shop at the tip of Roncesvalles dishes out excellent pork back ribs, pulled pork, smoked beef brisket and smoked chicken wings. They also have barbecue sandwiches and over half a dozen sides.

This Woodbridge institution has a reputation for some of the best ribs in the area.

The Ultimate Platter is the thing to get at this restaurant near Yonge and Lawrence. The baby back ribs, smoked chicken wings, pulled pork and brisket with feed a small family along with the sides of fries, mac & cheese, corn bread, smoky molasses beans and slaw.

While technically not a barbecue joint in the traditional sense, the food at this Little Manila restaurant is the ultimate destination for Filipino barbecue feasts. Get the lechon as well as the chicken and barbecue fish.