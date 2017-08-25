The Best Filipino Restaurants in Toronto
The best Filipino in Toronto is all about coming together to share dishes of lechon, noodles, rice, a tidal wave of seafood and all kinds of sauces. More upscale Toronto restaurants have elevated the homey cuisine to involve more individual dishes, but you’re guaranteed to reach across the table at any one of these restaurants for food this delicious.
Here are the best Filipino restaurants in Toronto.
This place on Queen West brings out the best in Filipino food in an effort to showcase it to more people, using ingredients like albacore tuna for a kinilaw. They do their own version of a traditional kamayan (“hand-to-mouth”) feast mixing expected and unexpected with fried chicken adobo, mussels, eggplant, bangus, cornbread, broccolini and more.
A little sister project to Lamesa on St. Clair West, this more casual venture still puts out some of the best Filipino food in the city but in a little more toned down, traditional style. Some of the best shrimp ginataan (a vegetarian dish without it, made with squash and green bean), lechon, halo halo, chicken adobo, and sinigang presented cleanly and simply.
With transportative decor, this restaurant in Don Mills has a huge menu and classes up its kamayan offerings by portioning out each guest’s meal. They also do “salo-salo” set menus for 5 or 10 guests of typical dishes like pancit, kare kare, spring rolls, and lechon, and sell tubs of ube ice cream.
Not the swankiest Filipino joint in town, but there’s wide variety (especially of Filipino pork dishes) at this classic hot table spot with a couple locations in Scarborough. A few shelves stock some essential groceries and there's a freezer of ube ice cream and other desserts.
