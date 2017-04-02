The top 10 early morning brunch restaurants in Toronto

Early morning brunch in Toronto might be an oxymoron (or more plainly, it might just be breakfast), but it's not exactly nonexistent. Some of Toronto's best brunch restaurants open their doors in the wee hours so you can get your fix before the rush.

Here are my picks for restaurants to get your brunch on first thing in the morning in Toronto.

Skip the lineup at this French bakery cafe in Riverside by taking advantage of their 8 a.m start time. Here the early birds get first pick from the selection of fresh baked goods on display, or can opt for sandwiches on ultra-fresh baguettes, tarts and quiches.

This brunch specialist boasts locations all over the GTA. They all open at 7 a.m. and serve all your favourite early morning fare like omelettes, breakfast sandwiches and basic bacon and eggs.

This fire engine red diner opens at 8:30 a.m. on weekends. Go here for classic Irish breakfasts, frittatas and tall stacks of pancakes.

If you're hankering for eggs benny right when you wake up, look no further than this Danforth East establishment that opens daily at 7 a.m. and has a stacked menu of eggs benedicts, pancakes and frittatas.

Brunch is the forte of this popular Leslieville brunch destination and is available from 8 a.m. on making it a magnet for early risers. Fruit parfaits and cheddar and spinach waffles are just two items on the menu.

While breakfast is available weekdays from 8 a.m., it's the weekend brunch commencing at 8:30 a.m. that could be reason enough to drag yourself out of bed. Enjoy all the brunch staples done right.

Tucked away in a residential stretch of Dovercourt, this cafe opens daily at 8:30 a.m. to appease early-waking locals. The menu offers selections like pancakes, breakfast burritos and bennies.

This Victoria St. institution near Yonge and Dundas Square does brunch on weekends starting at 8 a.m.. The menu offers all the typical breakfast foods like fluffy pancakes and bennies.

While the swanky diner may not operate 24 hours a day anymore they still open before the sun rises at 6 a.m. Here you can dig into elevated brunch classics like waffle eggs benny and boozy morning cocktails like mimosas and ceasers.

Near Yonge and Eglinton, this over-the-top restaurant runs its weekend brunch starting at 8:30 a.m. with offerings that are considerably more indulgent then the regular weekday menu.