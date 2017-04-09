Eat & Drink
board game cafes toronto

The top 20 bars and cafes for board games in Toronto

Toronto bars and cafes aren't just for sipping on beers and lattes. A number of the city's best are offering up the chance to roll the dice and play some boards, both new and old. So gather up your most competitive crew and get ready to get your game on.

Here are my picks for the top bars and cafes to play board games in Toronto.

3030 Dundas West

The Junction bar might make you feel like a kid again. They have seating areas perfect for gathering with friends for a night of gaming. There's a stack of board games as well as pinball.

A-Game Cafe

This board game cafe on Queen West above Me Va Me has over 200 games with unique offerings like Dead of Winter, Smash Up and Marrying Mr. Darcy.

Bampot

In a cottage-style house on Harbord this might just be the coziest spot dedicated to games in the city. You'll find all of the classics in their mix of hundreds games.

Brewhaha

Board games can be found scattered about the Annex bar, adding to the college vibe of the space but also giving some cottage feels at the same time.

C'est What

Unwind with friends over a game of Backgammon or Scrabble at this stalwart near the St. Lawrence Market. It's easy to spend time here with dozens of craft brews, billiards, darts and a fire place.

Disgraceland

The Bloor and Ossington joint boasts a hodgepodge of board games like Yahtzee and Monopoly, alongside a menu that's stacked with vegetarian options.

Face to Face Games

Not only can you purchase any board game imaginable at the Danforth Ave. gaming destination, they also have a whole whack of games to play onsite.

For The Win Cafe

This Yonge and Lawrence cafe has shelves filled with classics like Monopoly, Scrabble, Operation, Sorry, Clue and Battleship. There's also plenty of drinks and baked goods to keep your energy up.

Lipstick & Dynamite

This dark and divey bar near Queen and Ossington has a good list of craft beers and a few big piles of board games. Candy Land, Balderdash and Taboo all await.

Old Nick

The Broadview and Danforth pub has a huge stack of games in the back. Alongside Yahtzee, Scrabble and Jeopardy, you'll also find Sex and the City Trivia.

Round the Horn

Make your way to the back of the Ronny bar for the Rolling Stones-themed pinball machine, a PS3 connected to a big-screen TV, and various board games. 

See Scape

This gaming paradise in the Junction sports large tables, decorated appropriately with steel and caution tape. Grab a Connect, Exploding Kittens or Resistance and get to playing. 

Snakes & Lattes

Toronto's most infamous board game cafe boasts locations on Bloor and College. They have walls stacked with just about any game you could imagine, from your Monopolies of the world to Jumanji and Fireball Island. 

Stout Irish Pub

Get back to the classics at Cabbagetown's Stout, with a game of Risk, Connect Four, or Trivial Pursuit. Or, if you're of the new gaming generation, they've also got Settlers and Cards Against Humanity.

Swan Dive

Make your way to this dive bar on Dundas West for some unadulterated fun. Board games here pair well with a round of cocktails.

The Sidekick

This Leslieville comic book cafe stocks a variety of board games that can be played while sipping on one of their lattes. 

The Shore Leave

Tiki drinks aren't the only fun to take part in at this Danforth East bar. It's also chock-full of random treasures including a shelf with books and board games.

Time Capsule Cafe

This board game cafe on Danforth East near Woodbine is outfitted with tables, couches, bean bag chairs and endless game including Settlers of Catan, Cranium and Jenga.

Utopia Dream Cafe

Markham's chief destination for board games is a sprawling space, that also features foosball tables and TVs in case you need a break.

Watson's

This bar at Richmond and Spadina is where you can enjoy great drinks at affordable prices as well as get your game on as they offer several boards to play.

