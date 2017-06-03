Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Cheap Chicken Wings Toronto

The top 25 cheap chicken wings in Toronto

Cheap chicken wings in Toronto go beyond wing night deals. Many restaurants all over the city offer wings for under the $13 mark on any given day of the week. Whether you like them Korean-style or in Buffalo hot sauce, there's a cheap wing to be devoured during your next meal. 

Here are my picks for the top places to find cheap chicken wings in Toronto.

All Star Wings and Ribs

This franchise does wings in 200+ flavours and is known for accommodating big groups and big appetites. While a single order goes for $11, ordering in quantities of 30, 50 or 100 can drop the price down to $1 a wing or less.

The Ballroom

This Richmond and John spot is more than just a bowling alley. The massive space also boasts a restaurant and chicken wings can be found for $11.97 a pound and available in 10 different sauces. 

Bishop and the Belcher

Taking wing specials seriously, this Bloor East bar does a pound of wings for only $6.95 on Wednesday nights and on Sundays, two pounds of wings with fries and onion rings are only $13.95.

Bistro on Avenue

This Avenue Road joint is the OG of Buffalo-style wings in Toronto and the predecessor of the St. Louis franchises. Here, a regular order with fries goes for $8.95 and a large order is $17.95 for lunch. 

Bryden's

For just $10.45 you can get a pound of wings at this Bloor West Village pub. All wings are served with sauce, veggies and their famous blue cheese dip.

Clinton's Tavern

This tavern near Christie Pits does the first pound of crispy fried wings for $10.25. Sauces are served on the side in flavours like hot, medium, BBQ, Thai chili and housemade honey garlic. 

Crown & Dragon

This Rosedale pub does wings in 30 novel flavours like Honeycomb Heaven and baked Bollywood. The first pound costs $12, but order an extra pound for an additional $10. They also do half price wings after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and all day on Sundays.

Drums N Flats

Pick from drummettes or flats and have them fried dry, wet or double dipped then doused in one of 12 sauces. This North Toronto joint does wings to spec for $12.99 per pound (2lbs. for $23.99) served in papered baskets with veggie sticks and buttermilk dill or blue cheese dip.

Duff's Famous Wings

Duff's specializes in classic Buffalo wings available in varying degrees of heat. On Tuesday nights, ten wings with dip are only $7.25 with the purchase of a drink. Week-round, the best value can be had when ordering 20 at time in combos with fries and a pitcher of pop for $31.75.

Eastbound Toronto

Sweet and spicy wings are the speciality at Eastbound Brewing Company. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Eastbound Brewing Company

This Riverside brewpub does chicken wings for $12. They come with a spicy-sweet chili ancho glaze and are served whole instead of separated into drums and flats.

Einstein Cafe & Pub

This U of T hangout on College Street does $7.99 half orders and $11.99 single orders of meaty over-sized wings with chunky blue cheese dip. Have them in the standard medium to hot varieties.

Fresco Fish & Chips

This Kensington Market fish and chip shop happens to do pretty decent wings too. The 1/2 pound combo is $10.95 and includes a choice of sides like fries or fried pickles and either blue cheese, ranch or chipotle dip.

Hanmoto

Dyno wings at this Dundas West snack bar are a must. They're de-boned chicken wings that get stuffed with ground pork and bacon, like a gyoza that substitutes dumpling skins for chicken skins. They're deep fried to a crisp and served two per order. They'll only set you back $8.

Kub Khao

The casual Thai eatery in North York does Crispy Haad Yai-style fried chicken wings for $7.99 an order. The wings come with a side of sticky rice and the whole dish is showered in fried shallots.

Lou Dawg's

The Gerrard East joint dry rubs then slow smokes their juicy jumbo wings before dousing them in one of three Southern style sauces. Here a pound will set you back $12.

My Place in the Beach

The Beaches pub does lbs. wings for $11 and 2 lbs. for $19 available in six different flavours. They also do $5 a lbs. wings every Monday and Wednesday.

Oddseoul

This popular Ossington bar slings fingerlicking, Korean-style fried poultry, painted with a sweet and spicy glaze. While the $7 snack sized portion isn't suitable for a meal, it'll satisfy a hankering in a pinch.

Opera Bob's Public House

The Dundas West pub tosses wings in a choice of six tried and true sauces including hot and honey and the full gamut from medium to suicide. Each order goes for $12 and includes a side of fries and veggies.

Petit Potato Toronto

Yuzu dressing gives the chicken wings at Petit Potato a nice citrus flavour. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Petit Potato

This Taiwanese-Japanese restaurant in North York will sell you chicken wings for $7.99. Get them in either a honey garlic or yuzu sauce. 

Right Wing

This midtown sports bar at Yonge and Eglinton does wings by the pound for $11.99 an order. Pick from jumbo or bistro sized, and, choose from dozens of unique sauces and rubs.

Sloppy Joe's

This family owned and operated Etobicoke pub serves ten wings for $12.95 (20 wings for $23.95). Go Tuesdays and Thursdays for the best value when its wing night. 

Squirly's

This West Queen West bar serves up jumbo grilled wings in mild, medium or hot for $12.75 with a fresh salad. Their Tuesday wing night special features 1 lb. of wings for $6.95.

Tara Inn

This Scarborough joint serves up jumbo, meaty wings doused in sauce. Five wings go for $8.95, seven for $11.75 and ten for $15 but go on Mondays for the best value.

The Pilot

This longstanding tavern is a budget destination by Yorkville standards, though wings are $11.95 per pound and they don't do specials. They're done in classic pub styles and sweet chili or lemon pepper variations.

Wheat Sheaf Tavern

The King and Bathurst landmark is one of the best places for wings. A pound will set you back $11.95. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Fresco Fish and Chips. With files from Liora Ipsum.

