toronto cat cafe

7 notable Toronto businesses that closed in November

Toronto businesses that closed in November were a varied bunch, ranging from the city's first cat cafe to long-time fixtures on the bar and comedy scenes.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in November.

Ajuker Chicken

This spot for KFC (Korean fried chicken, that is) in Koreatown had a pretty long run, but quietly closed up shop last month.

G for Gelato

After six  years, this gelateria, pizza joint and espresso bar at Jarvis & Adelaide shut its doors in November, as it was unable to renegotiate a new lease after the previous one expired, much to the dismay of its fans. It will live on as a gelato wholesale operation instead.

Leslieville Farm to Table Market

What began as an outdoor summer market selling local produce and other goods lasted as a brick-and-mortar store for a little over a year before its owners decided to pack things up on November 25.

Park Hyatt Roof Lounge

Sitting atop the Park Hyatt hotel in Yorkville, this bar with a view bid its patrons adieu after 82 years, about a year after its most famous bartender retired. The hotel is undergoing extensive renovations and is expected to reopen at the end of 2019, along with a new roof lounge.

Smoke's Poutinerie (Little Italy)

Those with a hankering for poutine will have to go elsewhere for their fries, cheese curds and gravy fix (like any of the many other Smoke's locations in the city), because this outpost at College & Shaw has closed.

Spirits Bar & Grill

Following three decades of serving up food, drinks and laughter while hosting stand-up comedy and open mic nights on Church St. south of Bloor, the owners of this local pub finally decided to retire.

TOT the Cat Cafe  

The city's first cat cafe endured some controversy throughout its existence on College by Spadina and posted a notice of closure early last month, with mention of returning in the future.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

