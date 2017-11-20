Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cat cafe toronto

Toronto's first cat cafe shuts down

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It seems like just yesterday that cat lovers everywhere were celebrating the opening of Toronto's first cat cafe. But as of earlier this month, TOT Cat Cafe has officially closed.

A notice was posted inside the window announcing the closure, effective November 8 but owners suggest they'll be opening "new locations(s)" sometime in the future.

The cafe has not been with its controversy. Last year, the Toronto Humane Society became involved after a former employee posted to Facebook a note that detailed the allegedly poor conditions the cats were subjected to.

Not long after that, the cafe was on the market and apparently purchased by new owners.

Cat lovers need not fear, however, as Meow Cat Cafe on Mount Pleasant is still here to serve all of your cute kitty needs.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto sushi chain just sold itself for $100 million

This Week on DineSafe: South St. Burger, Starbucks, Pattaya, Mo'Ramyun, Pizzaiolo

The top 10 restaurants on Eglinton West

Neighbourhood helps Toronto restaurant after it gets pranked by fake orders

Toronto's first cat cafe shuts down

5 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

The top 30 sushi in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 Jewish brunch in Toronto