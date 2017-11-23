Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
roof lounge park hyatt

The Roof Lounge at Toronto's Park Hyatt closing after 82 years

The famed Park Hyatt Roof Lounge is closing next month.

The bar has sat atop the hotel at Avenue and Bloor for the last 82 years where patrons became accustomed to its unreal view, elegant interior and legendary former bartender Joe Gomes who retired last year.

The hotel is about to undergo substantial renovations, a process that's expected to take at least two years. The lounge is expected to re-open once the renovations are complete.

Nearby Annex resident Margaret Atwood, the late Leonard Cohen and Jennifer Aniston are all among the well known faces who have reportedly had a drink or two here over the years.

Last night at a sort of farewell party, Mayor Tory, the Duchess of York and other guests mingled and reminisced about the place. 

Renovations are slated to begin December 1.

