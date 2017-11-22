Spirits on Church closes after 30 years in business

Spirits Bar & Grill has shut down this month after three decades of serving up food, booze and laughter out of a big house with green trim in the Church Wellesley village.

A fixture on the stand-up comedy circuit in Toronto, Spirits hosted one of the city's longest running open mic nights before it announced its closure on November 17.

Comedians like Robin Williams, Seth Meyers and Lewis Black all performed live there at some point, according to a previous event listing, but the restaurant was loved for its food just as much as its entertainment.

Goodnight sweet friend A post shared by Spirits Bar & Grill (@spiritsbargrill) on Nov 18, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

"The best Greek Salad is gone :(," lamented a fan under the bar's closure announcement on Instagram.

"That sucks. Such an amazing place to eat," wrote another patron on Facebook. "One of the best places I've eaten ever."

But it's not all sad news.

"Closed but not forgotten!" reads the Instagram notice. "We are gloriously retiring after 30 years of fun, laughter and food."

"Thank you… Thank you…," it concludes. "Thank you for your patronage."