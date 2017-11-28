Scarborough really doesn't want the one stop subway station

Scarborough residents really don't seem to want the proposed one stop Scarborough subway.

Scarborough Transit Action recently polled locals and the results are in. 85 per cent surveyed were blissfully unaware that the existing Lawrence East station would be closing and replaced with the $3.36 billion dollar station.

Concerns continue to mount that Scarborough's ridership needs won't be met with about half of respondents suggesting the new stop will do little to accommodate them.

The Lawrence East Smart Track station will go before the Mayor's Executive on November 28th. It will leave #ScarbWantsLRT riders on the bus.https://t.co/IIDZEbkKmH pic.twitter.com/gal9cap1bA — ScarbTransitAction (@TransitScarb) November 27, 2017

According to Scarborough Transit Action, “the Lawrence East Smart Track station will not make up for the elimination of rapid transit access for the 10,000 riders who currently use the Lawrence East RT station," and result in more crowding on surrounding bus routes and longer wait times.

The group is pushing for the city to abandon the controversial station and move ahead with the seven-stop LRT route that will connect to Malvern.

A One-Stop Subway, which will result in a net reduction of 5 rail based transit stops for Scarborough, force virtually every bus route to go to STC in order to juice numbers for some politicians talking points, and is not expandable, is not using our scarce resources effectively. — Ev Delen (@evdelen) November 27, 2017

Earlier this year, city council once again voted to approve the station, recently given the honour of one of 'the world’s most high-profile wastes of capital' by The Guardian.

Yes the ROI on this is very low

From @HumeChristopher

Even before it's built, the Scarborough subway extension is attracting attention around the world -- for all the wrong reasons. The $3bn subway station – and other urban white elephants.https://t.co/owkYpS7OiS — Queen Subway (@Queen_Subway) November 27, 2017

It's part of Mayor John Tory's SmartTrack plan to install 22 new stations that will reconfigure the city's transit system to better accommodate the swell of daily commuters around the GTA.

I would rather the Rail Deck Park at 1.6 billion than the 1-stop Scarborough subway extension at 3.6 billion+. Take that extra cash and build an LRT or two in Scarborough. #TOpoli — Allen George (@allenageorge) November 28, 2017

Construction for the station could begin as early as next year.