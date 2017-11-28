City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago



Scarborough really doesn't want the one stop subway station

Scarborough residents really don't seem to want the proposed one stop Scarborough subway.

Scarborough Transit Action recently polled locals and the results are in. 85 per cent surveyed were blissfully unaware that the existing Lawrence East station would be closing and replaced with the $3.36 billion dollar station.

Concerns continue to mount that Scarborough's ridership needs won't be met with about half of respondents suggesting the new stop will do little to accommodate them.

According to Scarborough Transit Action, “the Lawrence East Smart Track station will not make up for the elimination of rapid transit access for the 10,000 riders who currently use the Lawrence East RT station," and result in more crowding on surrounding bus routes and longer wait times.

The group is pushing for the city to abandon the controversial station and move ahead with the seven-stop LRT route that will connect to Malvern.

Earlier this year, city council once again voted to approve the station, recently given the honour of one of 'the world’s most high-profile wastes of capital' by The Guardian.

It's part of Mayor John Tory's SmartTrack plan to install 22 new stations that will reconfigure the city's transit system to better accommodate the swell of daily commuters around the GTA.

Construction for the station could begin as early as next year.

