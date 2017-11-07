New documents reveal one stop Scarborough subway not worth the money

One of the fiercest transit debates in Toronto is resurfacing again right now in the form a leaked internal report on Scarborough's controversial subway line.

As it turns out, those who argued against nixing a fully-funded LRT line in favour of more subways back in 2013 were right – at least when it comes to cost vs. reward.

The Toronto Star just published the results of a private Metrolinx analysis from 2013, which concludes that a Scarborough subway was "not a worthwhile use of money."

Please ask your city councillor to support a Value for Money comparison of a 1 stop subway vs 7 stop LRT for Scarborough. #FactsMatter — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) November 4, 2017

Marked "draft," the report was never published. The Star obtained it through a freedom of information request, and reported on the results this week in light of Councillor Josh Matlow's (yet unsuccessful) efforts to see the project audited.

Matlow has been challenging his colleagues on the value of the Scarborough subway since last year, when the plan was revised to include just one single stop at a cost of $3.35 billion.