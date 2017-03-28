City council votes to move forward with Scarborough subway

It looks like Scarborough's one step closer to getting a subway following today's marathon city council meeting.

After hours of debate and discussion, city council voted 26-18 in favour of the one-stop subway alignment that would run under McCowan Road.

Scarborough subway extension passed 26-18. This will be it for tonight. #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/tWYovinHLF — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) March 28, 2017

Council also voted to move forward with building an underground bus terminal at Scarborough Town Centre Station. This would add about $187 million to the project, bringing its total to a whopping $3.35 billion.

Back in 2013, council first approved the Scarborough subway instead of pressing ahead with a fully-funded LRT line.

As the Globe and Mail reports, once 30 percent of the project's design is complete, it'll go back in front of city council. That should happen sometime in the middle of 2018.