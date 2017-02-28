The cost of the Scarborough subway is up to $3.35 billion

Many in Toronto aren't too happy to hear that the estimated cost for the one-stop Scarborough subway is up to $3.35 billion.

A new city of Toronto staff report reveals this increase, which includes a recommendation for improving the bus terminal at the Scarborough Town Centre station - the only stop on this line.

Toronto Council said the budget for the one stop subway extension will be $3.5 billion. Waste of public funds and stupidity have no bounds — M. Hyacinth Gaynair (@blkatlanticCDN) February 28, 2017

When the city made the decision to proceed with this one-stop subway, it also said it would build a seven-stop light rail transit line along Eglinton Avenue East.

Combined, all three levels of government committed $3.56 billion to improving transit options in Scarborough and as the Toronto Star notes, this increase (for the subway alone) brings the city closer and closer to that number.

Apparently #Toronto has learned nothing from the Sheppard debacle. 1stop Scarborough Sta. now pegged at near $4Bil. Maybe.#Transit #TTC — Greg Donovan (@gjdonovan) February 28, 2017

The Scarborough subway debate has plagued city council for years now and frustrated Torontonians are taking to social media to share their thoughts. Some are comparing the plans to the oft-maligned Sheppard line.