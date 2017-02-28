City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
subway toronto

The cost of the Scarborough subway is up to $3.35 billion

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Many in Toronto aren't too happy to hear that the estimated cost for the one-stop Scarborough subway is up to $3.35 billion.

A new city of Toronto staff report reveals this increase, which includes a recommendation for improving the bus terminal at the Scarborough Town Centre station - the only stop on this line.

When the city made the decision to proceed with this one-stop subway, it also said it would build a seven-stop light rail transit line along Eglinton Avenue East. 

Combined, all three levels of government committed $3.56 billion to improving transit options in Scarborough and as the Toronto Star notes, this increase (for the subway alone) brings the city closer and closer to that number.

The Scarborough subway debate has plagued city council for years now and frustrated Torontonians are taking to social media to share their thoughts. Some are comparing the plans to the oft-maligned Sheppard line. 

Lead photo by

Alex.Kwan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The cost of the Scarborough subway is up to $3.35 billion

Warmer than normal spring expected for Toronto

Temperatures in Toronto to drop 20 degrees this week

Anti-Islam clash expected in Toronto this weekend

Yonge St. could soon be a lot more pedestrian friendly

Passport photos in Toronto

How Toronto was marketed to the world in the 1980s

Sold! Midtown house pulls in $500K over asking