new ttc subway stations

Toronto is in love with its new TTC stations

Toronto's subway line is about to get its first major addition in well over a decade, and residents are getting very excited in anticipation of the opening date.

Based on a couple of sneak peeks the TTC has offered the public, the consensus is that the new stations are some of the nicest in the system, and people just can't stop gushing about them. 

This past weekend, the TTC hosted an open house for Pioneer Village, Highway 407, and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Stations.

Those who made the trip to check out the stations — and there were a lot of them — took note of the impressive architecture and design on display.

Unlike many of our cramped 1950s era downtown stations, these new additions are spacious, bright, and hyper-modern. 

Each of the six new stations put an emphasis on accessibility and light flow across their various levels, which leads to a very different aesthetic than the stereotypical dark and grimy subway stop. 

It'll be another couple months before the public can start using the stations on an everyday basis to commute from Vaughan all the way down to Union Station (in about 40 minutes), but the clock is now ticking fast. There are 49 days left before the big reveal.

The extension is set to open December 17 for full service.

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

