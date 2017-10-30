Toronto is in love with its new TTC stations

Toronto's subway line is about to get its first major addition in well over a decade, and residents are getting very excited in anticipation of the opening date.

Based on a couple of sneak peeks the TTC has offered the public, the consensus is that the new stations are some of the nicest in the system, and people just can't stop gushing about them.

This past weekend, the TTC hosted an open house for Pioneer Village, Highway 407, and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Stations.

Those who made the trip to check out the stations — and there were a lot of them — took note of the impressive architecture and design on display.

More than 5000 people got a sneak peek at new #TTC #subway stations today! Fun & happy vibe today @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/mEjE7oDq5i — J Kervin (@jmsker) October 28, 2017

Unlike many of our cramped 1950s era downtown stations, these new additions are spacious, bright, and hyper-modern.

Pioneer village exterior is really cool. pic.twitter.com/YRSwfgHQU8 — ☠️Ghoulish Gooner☠️ (@JayBeeGooner) October 28, 2017

Each of the six new stations put an emphasis on accessibility and light flow across their various levels, which leads to a very different aesthetic than the stereotypical dark and grimy subway stop.

Some impressive architecture here at Vaughan Centre. pic.twitter.com/HtvHv9KdaN — Spawn Marshall 🎃 (@Sean_YYZ) October 28, 2017

It'll be another couple months before the public can start using the stations on an everyday basis to commute from Vaughan all the way down to Union Station (in about 40 minutes), but the clock is now ticking fast. There are 49 days left before the big reveal.

Another successful open house for the new subway stations. They're all impressive in their own way. #TTC — Alex (@smuncky) October 28, 2017

The extension is set to open December 17 for full service.