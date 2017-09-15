TTC to give public a sneak peek of new subway line

Mark your calendars, people. We're finally going to get to see what the newest stations on Spadina subway extension look like.

The TTC is hosting an open house for Pioneer Village, Highway 407 and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations, three of the seven new stations opening at the end of this year.

Transit enthusiasts already had a chance to tour around Downsview Park and York University stations early this year as part of Doors Open, and judging by how many people showed up, you can expect this event to draw a crowd as well.

The Toronto–York Spadina Subway Extension will soon begin operation after nearly a decade of planning and construction.

It's a spawn of the Spadina-University line that continues from Sheppard West (formerly Downsview) to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, creating much needed transit service to the York region.

The open house will give the public a chance to see some of the architecture and design that has generated almost as much excitement as the subway service itself.

Project staff, artists, architects, and designers will be on hand to chat with members of the public. The event takes place at all three stations on October 28, and the official opening of the line on December 17.