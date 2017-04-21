TTC to give public early access to new subway stations

Toronto will get a sneak peek at its new subway line this spring when the TTC shows off two of its nearly completed stations on the Spadina Extension. The public reveal is shaping up to be an early highlight of Doors Open programming this year.

While the new section of Line 1 isn't expected to enter service until late 2017, a number of the stations are 99 per cent finished in anticipation of the opening. These include Downsview Park and York University, which will be open for an advance look on May 27.

The latter of these two stations is an absolute show-stopper when it comes to TTC architecture. Designed by Foster + Partners, this will be the jewel of the new line and help contribute to the university's architectural awakening.

Those visiting the stations for Doors Open will be able to get a look at the new designs and public art. It's worth noting, however, that access to each station will not be provided by subway, but rather via ground-level entrances (because the new line isn't actually open yet).

The event is free, but participants are recommended to arrive early to avoid lineups.