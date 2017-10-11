City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
future transit tororonto

This is what Toronto's future transit network could look like

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto loves future transit maps, whether they be complete fantasy or political dreaming. The latest one to make the rounds falls in the latter category. 

Part of the John Tory-endorsed SmartTrack presentation distributed yesterday to remind everyone that the transit plan the mayor campaigned on is not actually dead, this slide promises a Toronto area transit system with a whole bunch of dreamy infrastructure.

In addition to approved projects like the Finch West LRT and the Scarborough subway extension, this map situates SmartTrack in a world in which there's a Waterfront LRT, a Relief Line, and King streetcar ROW (right of way). 

What's missing here? A timeline! 

It's not that the various projects featured haven't been discussed before, but that the funding picture is so up in the air that it's anyone's guess when our transit map will look anything like this. It could be 50 years.

The intention is likely to associate SmartTrack with a robust transit network in general, but the funny thing about a map like this is that it also serves as a reminder that if we had all of these other transits lines, we probably wouldn't be talking about six SmartTrack stations.

Lead photo by

SmartTrack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Rental of the week: 180 University Avenue

This is what Toronto's future transit network could look like

Giant warehouse at Queen and Dufferin to become condos

Toronto raccoons just got famous on Jeopardy

City staff want to keep Bloor St. bike lanes

Globe and Mail employees are loving the views from their new office

House of the week: 226 Lippincott Street

It's now a good time to buy a house in Toronto