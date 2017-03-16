New TTC fantasy map imagines Toronto's future transit system

There are few things more alluring (and frustrating) for disgruntled Toronto commuters than TTC fantasy maps. We've see so many over the years, from the highly aspirational to the painfully possible. The latest one to make the rounds, uploaded to Reddit yesterday, falls somewhere in between.

Using a mix of projects from official plans and imagined new infrastructure, the map features nine lines across the city and into surrounding areas. In the absence of a timeline, it's unfair to put this to the reality test, but don't bet on anything like this in the next two decades or so.

Over and above the lines mapped out here that are already part of long term plans — e.g. extensions to the Crosstown LRT and the eastern section of the Relief Line — novel additions include a Lakeshore LRT that connects to Long Branch, a western extension of Line 2 into Mississauga, and a revamped Scarborough RT.

Unsurprisingly, these are the least realistic portions of the map. But reality isn't really the point with fantasy maps. The idea is to dream about what an integrated and robust transit system would look like and to generate discussion about how to get there.

Above all, this map is a conversation starter. Look at all those LRT lines! And not a single-stop subway extension in sight. Dare to dream, Toronto.