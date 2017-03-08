City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
scarborough subway

One-stop Scarborough subway gets approved

City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Last week, the city revealed that the cost of the one-stop Scarborough subway line had jumped to $3.35 billion.

But yesterday, John Tory and his executive committee voted in favour of the one-stop plan. As the Toronto Star reports, only Ward 43 (which is in Scarborough) Councillor Paul Ainslie voted against it.

City council, of course, has the final say on what happens and still has to give its approval.

Critics, even at yesterday's meeting, have been loud and clear about their apprehensions with the Scarborough subway, especially in its current iteration.

The executive committee also voted voted to go ahead with a $187 million underground bus terminal at Scarborough Town Centre Station and voted to align the subway with McCowan Road.

The bus terminal is what made the cost of the transit plan jump from $2.9 billion to its current price tag. 

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Amazing map shows how much Toronto has changed since 1954

Nobu opening a restaurant and hotel in Toronto

One-stop Scarborough subway gets approved

Sam the Record Man sign will finally return this year

House of the week: 154 The Kingsway

U of T plans to build new residences in Toronto laneways

Big changes on the way for Davenport Village

Nobody wants to buy Toronto's Trump Tower