One-stop Scarborough subway gets approved

Last week, the city revealed that the cost of the one-stop Scarborough subway line had jumped to $3.35 billion.

But yesterday, John Tory and his executive committee voted in favour of the one-stop plan. As the Toronto Star reports, only Ward 43 (which is in Scarborough) Councillor Paul Ainslie voted against it.

City council, of course, has the final say on what happens and still has to give its approval.

Critics, even at yesterday's meeting, have been loud and clear about their apprehensions with the Scarborough subway, especially in its current iteration.

The executive committee also voted voted to go ahead with a $187 million underground bus terminal at Scarborough Town Centre Station and voted to align the subway with McCowan Road.

The bus terminal is what made the cost of the transit plan jump from $2.9 billion to its current price tag.