Posted 2 hours ago
King Street is officially set for some major changes

Posted 2 hours ago
One of the major items to be discussed at this week's Toronto city council was the King Street pilot project, which would prioritize streetcars on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.

Today, council voted 35-4 to move forward with the pilot project this fall.

The pilot project will run between Bathurst and Jarvis streets. Cars will still have access to the street, but will have to turn right at most intersections. As the Globe and Mail previously reported, the idea is to have cars enter only at the block they need to get to. 

According to CBC News, a motion from Mayor John Tory regarding a late-night (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) provision for licensed taxis passed 38-1. As CBC notes, the pilot would get rid of 180 parking spots along King.

Here's to hoping rides on the 504 run more smoothly come this fall.

Lee Chu

