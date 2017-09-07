City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
ttc tiff

People really aren't happy about TIFF shutting down King St.

Toronto's two favourite pastimes might be standing in lines and complaining about the TTC. And when daily commutes are inconvenienced by streetcar detours, people really like to let their anger fly.

Such is the case with the annual four day closure that comes as a result of TIFF's Festival Street on King West.

Signs have appeared around the neighbourhood in reaction to the closures and even the TTC itself has complained about the situation, claiming the closure of one of its busiest routes is a major nuisance for many riders.

In true Canadian fashion, many are expressing polite, only mild inconvenience.

And others are choosing to make light of the situation.

While the festival runs from today to the 17th, the closure is just until Sunday.

blogTO

