People really aren't happy about TIFF shutting down King St.

Toronto's two favourite pastimes might be standing in lines and complaining about the TTC. And when daily commutes are inconvenienced by streetcar detours, people really like to let their anger fly.

TIFF, the annual reminder that Toronto City Council cares more about pleasing celebrities than about ordinary people who need to get to work https://t.co/IvCTA1bnXH — Jay Nathwani (@NathwaniJay) September 6, 2017

Such is the case with the annual four day closure that comes as a result of TIFF's Festival Street on King West.

Living off King St. is fun until TIFF comes around and messes with transit 🙃🙃 — lyss (@lyssadblair) September 7, 2017

Signs have appeared around the neighbourhood in reaction to the closures and even the TTC itself has complained about the situation, claiming the closure of one of its busiest routes is a major nuisance for many riders.

In true Canadian fashion, many are expressing polite, only mild inconvenience.

I love TIFF, I do not love working on King St W and having to walk to work — nikki (@TheNikkiSin) September 7, 2017

And others are choosing to make light of the situation.

"Toronto drivers get in a tiff with film festival over King Street closure." Thank you, goodnight. — Ryan Bigge (@biggeidea) September 7, 2017

While the festival runs from today to the 17th, the closure is just until Sunday.