Signal problems lead to commuter chaos on the TTC

Folks commuting via the TTC today probably had a rough morning thanks to a number of delays affecting Toronto's subway system.

The biggest ones, of course, were the (still ongoing, at press time) signal problems on Line 1. These contributed to "40 minute longer than normal travel time" between Sheppard West and St. Patrick Station, according to the TTC.

UPDATE: 40 minute longer than normal travel time, S/B between Sheppard West and St Patrick Stations due to signal problems. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) August 10, 2017

For a brief period, trains were turning back at Islington Station due to signal problems at Kipling Station because when it rains, it pours. There were delays at other stations too.

Good luck to my fellow south bound travelers on the award winning TTC. Yonge & Bloor is more packed than IKEA on Sunday afternoons. — fab (@lemadfab) August 10, 2017

Those who could connect to the TTC's Wi-Fi system were pretty vocal about their frustrations, with many feeling irked that the American Public Transportation Association named TTC the Outstanding Public Transportation System for 2017 earlier this summer.

The TTC is an "Award Winning Transit Service"... this is why participation trophies are bad. — serge (@Sergetacular) August 10, 2017

Others complained about being late for work, which despite how early you leave, is usually inevitable on these delay-ridden days.