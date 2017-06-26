City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc toronto

TTC ranked the top transit provider in North America

The Toronto Transit Commission was named the Outstanding Public Transportation System for 2017 by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).

Despite how much we complain about our subways, streetcars and buses, it seems like someone's enamoured by the red rocket. And it looks like CEO Andy Byford will get the last laugh when people scoffed at his ambitious goals at the outset of the year.

The TTC got this award likely for all the improvements it made over the past little while. The most notable, for riders at least, will be the Spadina Subway Extension, which will bring Line 1 all the way up to Vaughan. It's slated to open at the end of this year.

Of course, there's still plenty to be done along the system until everyone stops griping about the TTC. 

Paul Flynn

