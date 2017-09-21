Major road closures in effect across Toronto this weekend

Get ready for another weekend filled with road closures in Toronto. Festivals and events like Pedestrian Sunday and the Invictus Games will be taking over Toronto's streets. There's also TTC subway closure, but fortunately it's only one stop.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city by car this weekend.

A bunch of road closures will take place on September 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. for this event including:

Plug Hat Rd. will be closed from Beare Rd. to Meadowvale Rd.

One lane on Meadowvale Rd. will be closed from Plug Hat Rd. to Sheppard Ave. East

Old Finch Ave. will be closed from Meadowvale Rd. to Reesor Rd.

The southbound lanes of Reesor Rd. will be closed from Steeles Ave. East to Old Finch Ave.

Harvest Festival

Two eastbound lanes of Dundas St. West from Runnymede Rd. to Fisken Ave. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on September 24.

Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The eastbound bike lane will be closed on Shuter St. from Victoria St. to St. Enoch's Sq. from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on September 23.

The following streets will be closed for Kensington Market's monthly event on September 24:

Augusta Ave. from Dundas St. West to College St. However, the intersection at Augusta and Nassau and Augusta and Oxford will be open for traffic.

Baldwin St. from the west side of Green P garage to Augusta Ave.

Kensington Ave. from Baldwin St. to Dundas St. West.

St. Andrew St. from the Green P garage to Kensington Ave.

All of the above street closures will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the exception of Kensington Ave., which will be closed from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Invictus Games will take place September 23 to 30. In order to provide a safe and secure environment for those attending the games, as well as those who live and work in the city, various road closures will be in effect in accordance to the Toronto Police Service's security plan.

Overviews of these measures will be issued each morning and will be available on the Toronto Police Service’s website.

Bremner Blvd. between York St. and Lake Shore Blvd. will be closed September 26 from 7 a.m. to September 29 at 3 a.m.



There will also be lane restrictions on Bremner Blvd, Bay St., Blue Jays Way, Grand Trunk Cres., Front St. and The Esplanade September 26 to 28 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to these road closures, this weekend will have a TTC subway closure. There will be no subway service between Kipling and Islington stations on September 23 and 24 due to track work.

It's also important to note that trains on Line 1 will be bypassing Dundas Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. each evening until late October due to fare gate construction.