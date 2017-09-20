Part of Line 2 will be closed all weekend in Toronto

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time a portion of Line 2 will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no subway service between Kipling and Islington stations on September 23 and 24 due to track work. As usual, shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

For customer convenience during this scheduled subway closure, the 192 Airport Rocket will be extended to Islington Station, stopping first at Kipling Station. Additional buses will also be added during the closure.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will stop service service between St George and Broadview stations on October 7, 8 and 9 due to bridge work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. That means we get a weekend off for Nuit Blanche next week.

You should, however, note that trains on Line 1 will be bypassing Dundas Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. each evening until late October due to fare gate construction. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time each morning.