Condo of the week: 200 Bloor Street West

Toronto's Museum House condos have received plenty of attention over the years, but the nearby Exhibit Residences is no slouch when it comes to stunning views and luxury living spaces.

This unit on the 28th floor features a wrap around balcony that offers a vantage point that might even compete with Drake's temporary pad. The Crystal at the ROM even looks good when you hover directly above it.

Inside, the unit is defined by subtle luxury. The staging here is a bit minimal, but it does pair well with the clean lines of the space. While obviously modern, lots of wood ensures that the interior never comes off as cold.

The roughly 1,500 square feet of space is generous for the area, and surely reflected in the $2 million plus price point. This is clearly a condo for someone who's already made it and likely doesn't have live-in kids, but an extra bedroom is always convenient.

Specs

Address: 200 Bloor St. W

Price: $2,390,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,429

Listing agent: Andrew John Bonello

Listing ID: C3923639

Good For

Pretty much anyone would love a condo like this, but the location will particularly appeal to lovers of the arts, U of T bigwigs (location!), and someone who likes being proximate to Yorkville, but doesn't actually want to live there.

Move On If

You can't stand the thought of looking at the ROM Crystal every day. Seriously, there's not much to dislike here.