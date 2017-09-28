City
exhibit condos toronto

Condo of the week: 200 Bloor Street West

Toronto's Museum House condos have received plenty of attention over the years, but the nearby Exhibit Residences is no slouch when it comes to stunning views and luxury living spaces. 

200 Bloor Street WestThis unit on the 28th floor features a wrap around balcony that offers a vantage point that might even compete with Drake's temporary pad. The Crystal at the ROM even looks good when you hover directly above it.

200 Bloor Street WestInside, the unit is defined by subtle luxury. The staging here is a bit minimal, but it does pair well with the clean lines of the space. While obviously modern, lots of wood ensures that the interior never comes off as cold. 

200 Bloor Street WestThe roughly 1,500 square feet of space is generous for the area, and surely reflected in the $2 million plus price point. This is clearly a condo for someone who's already made it and likely doesn't have live-in kids, but an extra bedroom is always convenient.

200 Bloor Street WestSpecs
  • Address: 200 Bloor St. W
  • Price: $2,390,000  
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 97
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,429
  • Listing agent: Andrew John Bonello
  • Listing ID: C3923639
200 Bloor Street WestGood For

Pretty much anyone would love a condo like this, but the location will particularly appeal to lovers of the arts, U of T bigwigs (location!), and someone who likes being proximate to Yorkville, but doesn't actually want to live there.

200 Bloor Street WestMove On If

You can't stand the thought of looking at the ROM Crystal every day. Seriously, there's not much to dislike here.



Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Imagine a Home

