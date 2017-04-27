Condo of the week: 206 Bloor Street West

Museum House is a luxury condo that flies mostly under the radar. Perhaps this is because all the attention goes to the nearby Four Seasons and One Bedford (which houses John Tory), but I suspect those who live here are more than happy to keep a low profile.

Despite its 19 storeys, Museum House only sports 26 units. The most expensive of these take up entire floors (or more in the case of the penthouse), while the rest split a floor with one other unit. That means there's ample space and plenty of privacy.

The other big selling feature here is location. The building hovers directly atop the ROM, which affords novel views of the skyline and/or midtown Toronto. It also boasts a perfect Transit Score and a Walk Score of 96.

As for this unit, it has plenty of subtle luxury features like multiple fireplaces, Sub Zero appliances (including a wine fridge), and 600 foot terrace, and automated drapery. Like the rest of the building, it eschews ostentation in favour of elegance.

Specs

Address: #301 206 Bloor St. W.

Price: $2,368,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $2,765.33

Listing agent: Charles Robert Willerding, Royal LePage

Listing ID: C3765394

Good For

This building straddles the line between Yorkville and the Annex, and the ideal buyer will surely be someone who enjoys its proximity to the former but the cultural cachet of the later.

Move on If

The location and the low number of units in the building mean that condos here come at a premium. If the prestige isn't of huge importance, better value can be found elsewhere without having to leave downtown.