Condo of the week: 206 Bloor Street West

Museum House is a luxury condo that flies mostly under the radar. Perhaps this is because all the attention goes to the nearby Four Seasons and One Bedford (which houses John Tory), but I suspect those who live here are more than happy to keep a low profile.

206 Bloor Street WestDespite its 19 storeys, Museum House only sports 26 units. The most expensive of these take up entire floors (or more in the case of the penthouse), while the rest split a floor with one other unit. That means there's ample space and plenty of privacy.

206 Bloor Street WestThe other big selling feature here is location. The building hovers directly atop the ROM, which affords novel views of the skyline and/or midtown Toronto. It also boasts a perfect Transit Score and a Walk Score of 96.

206 Bloor Street WestAs for this unit, it has plenty of subtle luxury features like multiple fireplaces, Sub Zero appliances (including a wine fridge), and 600 foot terrace, and automated drapery. Like the rest of the building, it eschews ostentation in favour of elegance.

206 Bloor Street WestSpecs
  • Address: #301 206 Bloor St. W.
  • Price: $2,368,000 
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 96
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,765.33
  • Listing agent: Charles Robert Willerding, Royal LePage
  • Listing ID: C3765394
206 Bloor Street WestGood For

This building straddles the line between Yorkville and the Annex, and the ideal buyer will surely be someone who enjoys its proximity to the former but the cultural cachet of the later.

206 Bloor Street WestMove on If

The location and the low number of units in the building mean that condos here come at a premium. If the prestige isn't of huge importance, better value can be found elsewhere without having to leave downtown.

206 Bloor Street West206 Bloor Street West

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Imagine a Home

