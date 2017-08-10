There's major road closures in Toronto this weekend

Road closures will be rolled out across Toronto all weekend long thanks to events like Taste of the Danforth and Feast of St. Lawrence. In addition to these popular street festivals, Toronto will continue major roadwork along Dundas St.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city this weekend.

Taste of the Danforth

The annual Taste of the Danforth event will include several road closures.

Danforth Avenue, from Broadview Avenue to Jones Avenue, will be closed in both directions from Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. to Monday, August 14 at 3 a.m.

Pape Avenue, from Lipton Avenue to Hazelwood Avenue, will be closed in both directions from Friday, August 11 at 6 p.m. to Monday, August 14 at 3 a.m.

Logan Avenue, from Garnock Avenue to the north side of the laneway north of Danforth Avenue, will be closed in both directions from Thursday, August 10 at 3 p.m. to Monday, August 14 at 3 a.m.

Feast of St. Lawrence

For this event the following streets will be blocked off to traffic.

Front Street East, from Scott Street to Church Street, will be fully closed from Friday, August 11 at 9 a.m. to Saturday, August 12 at 2 a.m.

Market Street, from Front Street to Wilton Street, will be closed on Saturday, August 12 from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

TTC Subway Closure

In addition to road closures, this weekend will have a major TTC subway closure.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations on August 12 and 13. All trains on Line 1 will turn back at St. George Station.